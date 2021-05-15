Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 15,600 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Community Health Systems worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

