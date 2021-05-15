Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,200 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

A number of analysts have commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

