Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 21,400 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $24,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $7,627,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,497 shares of company stock worth $32,978,616. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

