Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after buying an additional 146,203 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

