Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

