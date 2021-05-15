Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $115,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $62,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $127.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $90,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.