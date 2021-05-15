Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

