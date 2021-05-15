Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth about $8,096,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

