Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 15,800 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

