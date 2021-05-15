Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,600 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average is $154.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

