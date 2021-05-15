Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 40,700 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $17,043,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

