Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

