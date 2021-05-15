Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

