Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 354,435 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,924,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

