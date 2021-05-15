Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $56.00 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.