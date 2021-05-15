Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,472,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,056.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $330.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $334.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

