Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKR stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $71.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

