Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.