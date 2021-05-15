Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

SBNY stock opened at $246.71 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

