Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.18 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 228,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

RARE opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.94 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

