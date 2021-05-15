Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $180,110.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,671,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,204 shares of company stock worth $7,237,187 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

