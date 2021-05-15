Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.19 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,604,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,530,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

