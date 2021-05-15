Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

