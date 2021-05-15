Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in bluebird bio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in bluebird bio by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.