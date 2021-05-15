Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.71, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,790. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

