Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $83.14 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

