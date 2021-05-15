Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 115,652 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547,336 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,346,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $10,481,000. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $7,762,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.09.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

