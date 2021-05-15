Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,000 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Five Below by 37.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Five Below by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in Five Below by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 32,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.58 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average of $178.61.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

