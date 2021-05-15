Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $230,000.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SPNT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.81 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.