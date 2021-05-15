Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 255.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,488 shares of company stock worth $12,304,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.