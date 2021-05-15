Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

