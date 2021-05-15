Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 108,600 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.