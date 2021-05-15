Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

