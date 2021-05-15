Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $21,813,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $8,019,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

