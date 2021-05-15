VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

