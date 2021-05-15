Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Position Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vonage worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $10,068,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,628,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

