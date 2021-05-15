Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 253.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

