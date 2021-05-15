Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 623,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $15,462,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

VNO stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.