Vortex Defi Achieves Market Cap of $196,475.64 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $196,475.64 and approximately $57,940.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars.

