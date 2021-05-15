VouchForMe (IPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $403,350.29

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $403,350.29 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

