W Green Pay Achieves Market Cap of $168,703.20 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $168,703.20 and approximately $51,398.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.27 or 0.01107511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00114268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00061460 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars.

