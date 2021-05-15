W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.