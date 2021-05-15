Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.28% of Wabash National worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.