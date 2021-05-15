Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $28,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7,661.4% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.