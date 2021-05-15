Waltonchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.85 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00003518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $122.37 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.82 or 0.07921260 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00207701 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.