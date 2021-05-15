Warp Finance (WARP) Tops One Day Volume of $26,695.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $641.23 or 0.01359749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $26,695.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00028077 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

