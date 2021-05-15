Washington Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

