Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

