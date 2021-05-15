Washington Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 17.4% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $141.19 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

