Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,080 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 1.2% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

